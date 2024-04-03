StockNews.com Lowers Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

WABC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

WABC stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.03 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.39% and a return on equity of 23.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Westamerica Bancorporation

In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $444,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,001,454.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,792.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $444,691.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,001,454.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,213,458 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,441,000 after purchasing an additional 179,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,334,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 93,807 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after acquiring an additional 206,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

