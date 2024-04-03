Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 118 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $123.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.