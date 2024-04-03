Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 186 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $196.02 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,159 shares of company stock valued at $63,490,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

