Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 383 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

