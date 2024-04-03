Stonegate Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.