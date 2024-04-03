Stonegate Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 111,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,169,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $188.17 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of -51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.32.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

