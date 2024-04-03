Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

WFC opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $203.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

