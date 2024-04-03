Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $718,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

AMP opened at $433.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.64. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.85 and a twelve month high of $440.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

