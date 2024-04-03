Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 3,059 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

