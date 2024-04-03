Stonegate Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $239,384,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,949,000 after buying an additional 1,076,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $124,130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 546,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.29 and a 200 day moving average of $141.91. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

