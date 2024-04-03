Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 186 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EL opened at $152.73 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 117.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

