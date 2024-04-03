Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 18,828 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 18,828 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,371 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 44,532 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $269.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $269.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

