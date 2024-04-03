StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $170.09. The company had a trading volume of 754,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,749. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.67 and its 200-day moving average is $161.08. The stock has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

