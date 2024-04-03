StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.6% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,165,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,625,531. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

