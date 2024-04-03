StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITM traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,049 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

