StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA remained flat at $188.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 922,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,093,786. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.32. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

