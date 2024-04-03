StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $190,270,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,125,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.73. 1,677,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,415,300. The company has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

