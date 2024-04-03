StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $654,000 Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 93,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 176,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

SBI remained flat at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,215. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

