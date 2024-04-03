StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,831,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

