StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares during the period.
Shares of BATS:HYD traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. 765,722 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
