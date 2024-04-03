StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 249 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.78. 19,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,540. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $131.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

