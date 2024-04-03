StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 273 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.74. 2,046,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,582. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $225.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.