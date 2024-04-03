StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,721. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

