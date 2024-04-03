Substratum Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $65.41 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00014709 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00023050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001644 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,985.87 or 0.99993880 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00135459 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035969 USD and is down -25.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $147.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

