Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $11.77

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $11.44. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 110,054 shares trading hands.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,810 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,511,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,517,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,673 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

