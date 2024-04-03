Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $11.77

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $11.44. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 110,054 shares trading hands.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
