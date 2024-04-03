Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SMMF opened at $26.00 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $381.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 72,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 663,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,358,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.