Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 115.69% from the stock’s previous close.

STRO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STRO

Sutro Biopharma Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,723. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $318.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $60,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.