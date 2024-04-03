Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,862 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 52.7% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,485,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 591.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 980,341 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,530,000 after purchasing an additional 977,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SNV. Stephens started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.