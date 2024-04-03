Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

SYPR opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.91. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

