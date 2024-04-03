Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 223.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Shares of SYRS opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $122.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.75. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also

