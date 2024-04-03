Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.