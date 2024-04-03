T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.12. The company had a trading volume of 343,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,738. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.44. The firm has a market cap of $192.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,923,807 shares of company stock worth $964,126,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

