Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Has $726,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VUG stock opened at $341.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.45.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.