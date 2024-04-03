TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $140.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. TD SYNNEX traded as high as $116.91 and last traded at $116.71, with a volume of 44707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.43.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.18.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,700.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,700.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

