Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 3.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. UBS Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

TEX traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.55. 129,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,552. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,574. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

