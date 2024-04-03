Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Terra has a market cap of $647.72 million and $68.02 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000883 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 702,474,317 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.