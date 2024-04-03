TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Cap of $229.32 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $229.32 million and $12.41 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00069773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00027385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00016473 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001388 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,963,613,428 coins and its circulating supply is 8,952,190,279 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

