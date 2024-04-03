TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0258 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $230.64 million and approximately $12.28 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00071615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00028066 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00016766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001400 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,963,639,533 coins and its circulating supply is 8,952,219,972 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

