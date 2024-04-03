Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 30.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.67. Tesla has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Tesla by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Tesla by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,134 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

