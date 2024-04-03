Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.94 and last traded at $167.86. Approximately 37,620,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 101,501,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Tesla Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.80 and a 200 day moving average of $218.91. The stock has a market cap of $536.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Tesla by 5.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

