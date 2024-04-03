The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $6.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

SKIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Beauty Health by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $498.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 25.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

