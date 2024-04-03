The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Update

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 29th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 167.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 655,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Buckle by 97.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Buckle by 283.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 288,056 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Buckle Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. Buckle has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 50.88%. The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

