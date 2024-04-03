The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.30.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Further Reading

