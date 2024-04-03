The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.69) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 139.13% from the company’s current price.

The Mission Group Stock Up 9.5 %

TMG stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.93 million, a PE ratio of -2,300.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78. The Mission Group has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 53 ($0.67).

Get The Mission Group alerts:

About The Mission Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Advertising & Digital, Media Buying, Events, and Public Relations segments. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.