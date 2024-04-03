The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from The Pebble Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON PEBB opened at GBX 64.20 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The Pebble Group has a one year low of GBX 48.60 ($0.61) and a one year high of GBX 114.50 ($1.44). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.84. The company has a market capitalization of £107.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

