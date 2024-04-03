THORChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $389.46 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $7.49 or 0.00011291 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $389.46 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 415,601,212 coins and its circulating supply is 253,812,996 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars.

