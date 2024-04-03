Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLD opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBLD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 578,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 56,993 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 257,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 48,435 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 43.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,000.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

