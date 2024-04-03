Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Tops $439.73 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $439.73 million and approximately $38.01 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00014534 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00022701 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001625 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013162 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,081.89 or 0.99713021 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00134921 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04470206 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $52,895,867.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

