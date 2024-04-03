TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 41,033 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $259,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $247,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $63.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

