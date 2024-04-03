TIAA Trust National Association Has $180.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,107,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,150 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 2.39% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $180,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,265 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,472 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.